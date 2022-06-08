Marles, having served previously as shadow minister for defence, is familiar with the broader aspects of the defence and national security challenges facing Australia. But making decisions in the national interest is different from being a critic. Marles has access to over 16,000 Defence employees, but realistically he will come to rely on a select few - civilian department leaders, service chiefs and his private office - for advice. Think tanks such as the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (which Marles has addressed on several occasions), as well private defence companies and consultants, will all want to be heard. It will be up to Marles as to how well he filters this cacophony.

