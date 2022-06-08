The Canberra Times
Opinion

Expect the RBA to go easy on interest rate hikes from now on - we can't afford rates to climb as steeply as the market expects

By Peter Martin
June 8 2022 - 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interest rates are on the rise again, with the RBA announcing a 50-basis-point hike to 0.85 per cent on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

By lifting its cash rate 50 basis points from 0.35 per cent to 0.85 per cent, the Reserve Bank has added about another $120 per month in payments for a $500,000 mortgage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.