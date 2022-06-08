The Canberra Times
Opinion

The successes and tragic failures of public sector outsourcing

By Paddy Gourley
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

No governments in Australia have relied on their public services to provide the entirety of their policy advice and administration. From its earliest days, for example, the postal service engaged private providers in rural areas where it was not feasible to have government staffed post offices. And while the public service should be the principal policy adviser to governments, there has always been scope for other opinions. The trick for governments is to know how to get a balance in sources of support that promotes a capable public service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.