Sharni Williams has been playing at the top level of women's rugby for over a decade with Olympic gold the highlight of her career.
Winning gold at the Commonwealth Games has eluded her thus far though and while it would be a sensational way to send off the champion player, she has no plans to hang up the boots just yet.
"There's no limits to life. There might be moments where we'll think about [retiring] but at this point in time I'm just really fit and really enjoying my rugby," Williams told The Canberra Times at the launch of R.M. Williams' Australian ceremonial uniform for the Commonwealth Games in July.
"I've got a great support system around me and once you retire - that's it. Footy doesn't last forever so you've got to take those opportunities and that's what I'm doing at the moment."
Williams, 34, already won silver for Australia at the Gold Coast Games in 2018, but gold would be the preferred colour of medal to join the Olympic gold she won in Rio with the Australian sevens team.
"Getting silver wasn't much fun," the former Brumby and Canberra Royals star said.
"Being injured in that second game wasn't great either, so I feel like I've missed out on my Commonwealth Games a little bit, by not being able to play a lot of minutes.
"But this time we're hoping to be able to make a bit more of an impact on the on the field and really enjoy it.
"It's still one of the pinnacles of the sport."
When she does call time on her rugby career at some point in the future, Williams said falling back on her mechanic skills may be problematic. The trade, much like women's rugby, has changed immensely since she was able to focus on the sport full-time.
"I'd love to be able to be a mechanic again, but I think being 10 years in rugby, it's a bit difficult," she said.
"Like the women's game evolved, the mechanic work evolved as well. It's more electric-minded and not as hands-on. It's more computerised so I'd have to go back down the learning curve."
