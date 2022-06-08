The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Concerns for Canberra woman missing since April

Updated June 8 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Richens. Picture: Supplied

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing since April.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.