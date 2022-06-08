Concerns for Canberra woman missing since April

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing since April.
Police said Denise Richens, 69, had not been seen or heard from since April 27, and was reported as missing by a family member this week. She was last seen at her home in Weetangera.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5'5") tall, with short white hair, blue eyes and of a solid build. Denise's left hand has three fingers," they said in a statement.
She could be driving a white 1992 Nissan Pulsar with ACT registration YNM47Q.
"Police and Denise's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," they said.
They asked anyone who may have any information that could help them find her to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote 7130068.
