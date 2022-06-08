The Canberra Times
Body of missing man found

By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:07am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:30pm
Police are investigating the man's death. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The body of a previously missing man has been found in Ginninderra Creek.

Local News

