Body of missing man found

The body of a previously missing man has been found in Ginninderra Creek.
Police publicised the man's disappearance on Thursday.
A police statement on Friday confirmed the man's body had been found in Ginninderra Creek adjacent to Baldwin Drive.
An investigation into the circumstances of his death is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
