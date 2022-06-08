McKellar man Danijel Misaljevic, 37, has been missing from his home since Wednesday morning.
ACT Policing said Mr Misaljevic does not have a wallet or phone with him and has a poor sense of direction.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 195cm (6'3") tall, with black short hair and of a medium build.
He was wearing a black Mont brand jacket and khaki pants. He may be riding a grey mountain bike that has white lettering.
"[Mr Misaljevic's] family hold significant concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," police said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
