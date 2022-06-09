The series stars Alicia Vikander as Mira, an actor bored with blockbuster success who seeks industry kudos in taking on something edgy and alternative. Mira takes the responsibility of playing the enigmatic and anagrammatic Irma Vep seriously. Yes, she tells a smarmy Parisian journalist, she has seen the original seven-hour series, three times. Mira is also inspired by the mononymous performer who first took the role in Les Vampires, a movie about a gang of underground thieves. As well as an actor, Musidora was a film critic and director in her own right. Mira shares a respect for Musidora and Louise Feuillade's silent classic with her own director, the slightly loopy, uninsurable Rene played by Vincent Macaigne, yet as much as these pure motivations are brought into the process, forces of modernity conspire to ensure the production is anything but smooth. As well as a pair of co-stars whose messy break-up serves as a constant threat to proceedings, Mira has her own problems in the shape of a former lover hanging around the set like a poltergeist after becoming engaged to the vacuous director of Mira's recent hit movie.