Times Past: June 10, 1994

According to the front page on this day in 1994, Australians had poor diets and ate too much junk food.
A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare had shown these poor diets cost the country $3 billion a year in diet-related disease, sick leave and lost productivity. $500 million was spent each year on commercial weight-loss programs.
Money did not seem to play a factor in the choice to consume more unhealthy foods, as the relative price of fresh fruit and vegetables had fallen 27 per cent over the decade, while the price of takeaways had risen 19 per cent.
High and low-income earners had both increased their spending on takeaway foods.
The report brought to light a major shift in alcohol consumption as well. Less beer was consumed, as wine consumption skyrocketed between 1939 and 1922, with a 700 per cent increase.
While beer consumption fell, men continued to drink two to three times more alcohol than women.
