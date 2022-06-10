Times Past: June 11, 1966

"I don't know how much it was worth but this $2 might be a step in the right direction. If my conscience doesn't ease up, then I know I have to send more. Stupidest thing I've ever done. If I had the guts I'd sign my name, but I haven't, so you will just have to wonder. Actually, if I had that much guts I'd come in and pay personally. I wonder what you'd say if I did. Yours remorsefully."

