Times Past: June 11, 1966

The story of a shoplifter who was taught a lesson by their own conscience made the front page on this day in 1966.
It was Christmas time two years prior, in 1964, when a piece of merchandise was taken from Canberra's David Jones store as crowds of holiday shoppers filtered through the shop.
Advertisement
While the thief had taken just one item, the weight of guilt upon them was too much to bear, and after two years of dealing with remorse, the shoplifter sent a note to the store along with a contribution of $2.
"I stole an item from you around Christmas, 1964," the thief wrote.
"I don't know how much it was worth but this $2 might be a step in the right direction. If my conscience doesn't ease up, then I know I have to send more. Stupidest thing I've ever done. If I had the guts I'd sign my name, but I haven't, so you will just have to wonder. Actually, if I had that much guts I'd come in and pay personally. I wonder what you'd say if I did. Yours remorsefully."
The manager of the store, Mr D.W. Alexandar, said it was the first time he had seen a letter like that at the David Jones store, and only the second time in his 20 years working for the company. He said the $2 was credited to their bad debts recovered account.
