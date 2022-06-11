Times Past: June 12, 1986

The priorities of students were revealed on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1986, after a survey was conducted to see what subjects and skills students found most important to learn.
The survey questioned students in years 7 and 9 at Belconnen High School. The principal, Lance Chapman, said there were some surprising results. The students ranked 47 areas of learning. The highest ranked were English, maths, science and the law.
Also highly ranked were the skills of reading, working hard at challenging tasks, being informed about drugs and having the skills to cope with everyday tasks, such as making telephone appointments.
At the bottom of the list were sports, religion, computers and foreign languages.
Mr Chapman said the students demonstrated "commendable maturity", despite being disappointed foreign languages had ranked so poorly.
Following the surveys was a series of meetings, which led to the introduction of a new course for students.
The course was Australian studies, which would focus on the post-war period, and include studies of the economy, the basics of government and the law and careers and consumer rights. A computer awareness course would also be introduced.
