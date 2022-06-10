The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Pacific nations neglect is a 'disgrace' new minister Pat Conroy plans to reverse

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Conroy, Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, says well-publicised trips aren't enough. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Pacific nations should expect more than just publicised visits from the freshly-elected Albanese government, with the new minister promising to be a "breath of fresh air" for Australia's closest neighbours.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.