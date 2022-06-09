Braidwood Book Fair this long weekend, open from Friday

Use this long weekend to take a drive in the country and stock up for winter reading at the massive Braidwood Book Fair.
It's on at the National Theatre in the main street of Wallace St, opening on Friday.
The sale is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm and then 9am to 2pm on Monday.
Thousands of books for all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs, puzzles and records. There is a particularly good children's section.
And then have a pie from the bakery across the road.
