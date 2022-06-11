The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Services Australia cuts down on labour hire, will employ more casuals as Labor government audits public service outsourcing

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
June 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welfare agency Services Australia is cutting down on labour hire workers and plans to bring staffing back in-house after years spending up on outsourcing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.