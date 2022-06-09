Want to see a DeLorean in the capital this long weekend?

The Rotary Club of Tuggeranong has its markets on Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Lanyon Vikings Club, off Heidelberg Street, Conder.
Some classic cars will also be on display.
And one very special car - a DeLorean like the one in the 1985 hit movie Back to the Future.
The markets feature handmade arts and craft market, fresh produce and entertainment.
All funds raised go to Rotary projects including funds for community endeavours within Tuggeranong.
