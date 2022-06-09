The Canberra Times
We invite Penny Wong to come and talanoa with Pacific people here in Australia

By Jioji Ravulo
June 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the Pacific Island Forum in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Getty Images

With all eyes on the Pacific region as Penny Wong and representatives from China undertake their diplomatic visits, it is important that the new Australian government also focuses its attention on how it engages with and treats the Pacific family here at home.

