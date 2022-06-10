Had the Greens not pursued the perfect at the cost of the good - they wanted a tougher stance on carbon - the passage of the CPRS would have likely short-circuited the climate wars. Had Rudd not blinked in the face of Abbott's relentless "great big tax on everything" barking and shelved the CPRS, after telling the nation climate change was the "great moral challenge of our generation", his tenure as PM might have been longer. Had the CPRS been successfully legislated, business would have had the certainty to invest in renewable energy. And we might have been spared the ugly politics which followed, after Julia Gillard got the top job, not to mention the decade of climate and energy dithering which has come back to bite us now.

