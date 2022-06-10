This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The finger of blame has been wagging furiously this week as the new government comes to grips with the energy crisis. We're in this mess, we're told, because the old government dithered so abjectly with its energy and climate policies. But, really, if you're going to play the blame game, do it thoroughly. Finger all the villains, including the really surprising one - the Greens. Yep, those valiant defenders of the planet must shoulder some of the responsibility for their role in getting us to where we are today.
Back in 2009, when Kevin Rudd was PM, the Greens voted with the Coalition in the senate to defeat the Labor government's Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme. The CPRS was a price mechanism designed to encourage emissions reduction and the take-up of renewable energy. When the Greens voted it down, Tony Abbott had been opposition leader for one day - elected on a margin of one vote after a divisive feud within the party room over its increasingly progressive climate policy under Malcolm Turnbull.
Had the Greens not pursued the perfect at the cost of the good - they wanted a tougher stance on carbon - the passage of the CPRS would have likely short-circuited the climate wars. Had Rudd not blinked in the face of Abbott's relentless "great big tax on everything" barking and shelved the CPRS, after telling the nation climate change was the "great moral challenge of our generation", his tenure as PM might have been longer. Had the CPRS been successfully legislated, business would have had the certainty to invest in renewable energy. And we might have been spared the ugly politics which followed, after Julia Gillard got the top job, not to mention the decade of climate and energy dithering which has come back to bite us now.
Ain't hindsight a wonderful thing?
Prime Minister Albanese has vowed to end the climate wars but surely the Black Summer fires and this year's floods have already done that. And surely the Greens have learned from their mistake in 2009. When parliament returns in late July, there will be a record number of them on the crossbench. Many of the new faces would have been in their early teens when their party derailed serious climate action. It's important they remember what happened and know that compromise and pragmatism yield better outcomes than rigid ideology.
