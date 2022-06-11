Brooke Boney is well-known as the entertainment reporter on the Today show but she also did her time in the press gallery of Parliament House in Canberra.
She was the political correspondent for National Indigenous Television (NITV) in 2013, arriving the same momentous week Kevin Rudd briefly wrested the prime ministership from Julia Gillard.
Advertisement
She had another stint in the press gallery with SBS covering the 2016 federal election, living in Kingston and enjoying everything Canberra had to offer.
"I love it down there," she said.
"It's like the best of both worlds. It's like a big country town with all of the facilities that big cities have. And the work is so good there.
"To be able to cut your teeth as a journo in the press gallery working on what are essentially the biggest stories of the day, it's a pretty special thing. Especially as a journo to report on things you really care about, it's a real privilege."
Now her image is all over the Canberra Centre, as the face of autumn and winter fashion campaign, My Style My Way, which is also featured in the other centres across Australia owned by QIC.
The campaign is about encouraging customers to embrace their individuality and Boney seems a perfect fit. Not only is she beautiful, but she's maintained her singular voice, even in the world of commercial television. Born in Muswellbrook in country NSW, a proud Gamilaroi Gomeroi woman, she has been willing to go against the popular tide and speak about important issues from her point of view, without fear or favour.
Dressed in a hoodie a few hours after the Today show is finished, Boney is glowing as she speaks via a video call. She is friendly and down-to-earth as she shares her love for shopping and clothes - and dressing for a new season. "I like layering up and I think I learned how to dress properly for winter when I was in Canberra," she said.
She says being part of the fashion campaign was a thrill.
"It's such a big thing to have your image around the shopping centre and to have people like how you dress and your own sense of style. I was so flattered that they asked me," she said.
"Then when I saw the pictures, I was like 'This is huge'. 'All my Dolly modelling dreams have come true'." And she laughs.
Boney loves the combination of style and practicality.
"I want to look good but I want to be warm and I want to be comfortable," she said.
"My style in winter is a knit dress with a coat over the top and some boots. Or a nice turtleneck with a jacket and some nice pants. I tend to go comfort first, style second."
The oldest of six children, Boney says her childhood still informs the way she lives today.
"We didn't have much when I was younger so we did go into Vinnies and get hand me downs heaps but I think it makes you more into a savvy shopper," she said.
Advertisement
"You lean more into what suits you because you don't have the luxury of buying something and seeing if it works. So I think I still have that mindset - 'If I buy this, I need to be able to wear it with this, this and this'."
Boney is returning to Canberra soon, for a My Style My Way workshop at the Canberra Centre on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 1pm. Customers can book a spot at canberracentre.com.au. She can't wait.
"I'll be seeing lots of friends. I won't be going to Parliament House because it reminds me too much of work. I want to have a drink at Monster bar at Hotel Hotel, which I love, so beautiful. I wouldn't mind going to have a meal at Eightysix as well. I'm a real foodie - that's why I need to be dressed comfortably because I'm going to be eating so much!"
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.