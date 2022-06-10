The Canberra Times
Connections a breathtaking and profound show of art

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
The Connections exhibition at the National Museum of Australia. Picture: Supplied

The Connections exhibition at the National Museum of Australia is a breathtakingly stunning and very powerful experience. Aboriginal art seems extremely suited to this multimedia style of presentation (same style as the Van Gogh exhibit recently) and the audio-visual choreography of the exhibit is done to perfection. Experiencing the event is a real feast for the senses and a truly humbling and moving display of culturally significant stories to take in.

