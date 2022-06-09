When I last spoke to Fredericks she confessed there was a rump of redneckism in Bilo, folks who weren't too keen on the campaign. That's pretty much gone now. When news broke that the family would be going back to Bilo, locals stopped her everywhere. She'd be waiting to pay in the queue at Drake's and people would congratulate her and say how happy they were. Same when she was waiting at Rise, the bakery cafe. Just glorious genuine happiness.