Empowering consumers out of gridlock

As an energy crisis grips the east coast of the country, sending policymakers scrambling for solutions, developing medium to long-term plans to phase in more renewables and contain rising power costs for householders and industry is now front and centre to the incoming Albanese government's agenda.
And yet one ready-made energy-saving solution has been sitting under the nose of the federal government the whole time.
Perhaps now, without party politics to intervene and have it dismissed out of hand by the Coalition as yet another oddball Labor-Greens idea, an ACT program which has been operating very successfully for a few years should be identified as an ideal model for extracting much of the country from this power gridlock.
From modest beginnings, the ACT's $150 million sustainable household scheme, which delivers zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 to the territory's home owners to fit solar panels, install a heat pump or even part-pay for an electric vehicle, now has over 5000 people signed up.
The amount of rooftop solar installed and generated via the scheme already matches the output of the Royalla solar farm.
Now re-tendering for interested financiers to back it for a further two years, it recently won the not-for-profit Banksia Foundation's National Sustainability Award in the Future Cities category.
Notably, given other states and territories operate their own battery and solar subsidy schemes, the ACT was only government among the winners.
The ACT's scheme has its roots firmly in the democratisation of energy whereby consumers are empowered - and subsidised - to make choices about how to manage their own energy requirements.
Most items covered by the scheme easily pay for themselves within the upper 10-year limit of the financing. The big shortfall is that you can only use installers and goods which are signed off by the scheme, which although has a net effect of lowering market competition, also cuts the shonky operators out of the picture.
Energy retailers are fearful of such market democratisation.
Less household power consumption - particularly when stored as the sun is shining ready for peak drawdown later - delivers less profits, and heaven forbid that householders may even seek to export excess power back to the grid and seek payment for it.
Australian scientist, inventor and engineer Dr Saul Griffith, an energy adviser to the Biden administration, firmly believes that household energy self-sufficiency offers the ideal trigger point to his end goal and mantra of "electrifying everything".
Record levels of renewable energy - more than 17 million gigawatts - are coming online and rooftop solar is now the biggest single generator of power in the country.
For those that don't own their own home, a system like the US Community Solar scheme allows consumers to a portion of a solar project, or to buy renewable energy with a subscription.
The new Labor government has pledged to install 400 community batteries and develop shared solar banks to give renters, people in apartments, and people who can't afford upfront installation costs access to solar energy.
Industry still needs reliable, on-demand power but managing its switch to renewables should be seen as a separate, but equally important discussion.
Meanwhile, a federal, well-managed and fully subsidised scheme to transition domestic electricity consumption to self-sufficiency takes one very large grid load off the table.
