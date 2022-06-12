The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 13, 1969

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 12 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 13, 1969

Gundaroo's residents had been planning a big weekend on this day in 1969. Or at least a weekend as big as the town's adult population of about 25 could manage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.