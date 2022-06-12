Times Past: June 13, 1969

While 17 is a small number of pupils to make up an entire school, the student roll was in a much healthier state than previously, with the school facing closure when the roll fell below nine. The P and C members had worked hard to drive pupils from school-less areas surrounding the town to keep the school running. But then, their knight in shining armour arrived. A farm worker moved into the area and brought his six children with him, significantly driving up the number of pupils in the school.

