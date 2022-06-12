Times Past: June 13, 1969

Gundaroo's residents had been planning a big weekend on this day in 1969. Or at least a weekend as big as the town's adult population of about 25 could manage.
The school's Parents and Citizens Association was hosting an art show, which would be the town's first in its 150-year history. Canberra Arts Society would lend a hand with technical assistance, and entries had come in from Sydney and Adelaide. The P and C were hoping the art show would raise enough money to provide a tape recorder for the 17 pupils studying at the school.
While 17 is a small number of pupils to make up an entire school, the student roll was in a much healthier state than previously, with the school facing closure when the roll fell below nine. The P and C members had worked hard to drive pupils from school-less areas surrounding the town to keep the school running. But then, their knight in shining armour arrived. A farm worker moved into the area and brought his six children with him, significantly driving up the number of pupils in the school.
"We don't encourage outsiders I guess," a P and C spokesman said. "We tend to be a pretty conservative lot out there but we would like to see Canberra folk join us at our art show."
