Times Past: June 14, 1976

By Isabella Gillespie
June 13 2022 - 2:00pm
The official opening of the 1976 ski season had been set to be a good one, with thousands of skiers having made their way to the three main NSW resorts of Thredbo, Perisher and Smiggin Holes. But on this day that year, The Canberra Times reported that one thing was missing - the snow.

