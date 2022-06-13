Times Past: June 14, 1976

Skiers complained it was the worst start of a season in many years, but there were a couple highlights. If one stopped paying attention to the ground and looked up at the sky, there were displays done by members of Australia's only professional hang-gliding team, the Skyriders. And the Reverend Roger Bush of Sydney made his way through the cold to an altar made of snow at the top of Mount Crackenback to do the traditional blessing of the snow.

