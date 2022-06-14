Times Past: June 15, 1990

Concerns about "teenage thugs in black Metallica T-shirts" were reported on this day in 1990. Suspicion of the band's fans, some as young as nine, came about after a report featured in The Canberra Times warning of a heavy metal cult following. The report generated strong mixed reactions, and The Canberra Times was inundated with calls from youths who defended heavy metal music and their T-shirts.
While the AFP confirmed 70 per cent of house breaks in Tuggeranong Valley were committed by youths, the officer issuing these figures, Mr Kirk, said the report was "alarmist and misleading". He said juvenile crime was no worse in Tuggeranong than other cities. "Just because a child wears a T-shirt with satanic overtones it does not mean he is a criminal," he said.
Advertisement
But some did believe the fans were the ones behind the crimes. A woman from Oxley said she had fears about "teenage thugs in black Metallica T-shirts", and that she was sick of nine to 12 year olds terrorising the streets at night.
A 17-year-old boy from Rivett said he had received "a lot of police harassment" due to the way he dressed. But he denied Metallica music had satanic verses, although said he was not familiar with the lyrics of Megadeth and Motley Crue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.