Times Past: June 15, 1990

By Isabella Gillespie
June 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Concerns about "teenage thugs in black Metallica T-shirts" were reported on this day in 1990. Suspicion of the band's fans, some as young as nine, came about after a report featured in The Canberra Times warning of a heavy metal cult following. The report generated strong mixed reactions, and The Canberra Times was inundated with calls from youths who defended heavy metal music and their T-shirts.

