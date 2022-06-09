Gold Creek Senior School is the latest ACT school to send some students into remote learning.
Years 9 and 10 students are expected to be learning from home until at least June 16.
Advertisement
There are 10 other public schools with cohorts in remote learning this week as the education system grapples with widespread illness caused by COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Seven schools are scheduled to have their last day at home on Friday, June 10:
Three schools have sent students into remote learning until Tuesday, June 14, including years 3 to 6 at Fraser Primary School, years 5 and 6 at Harrison School and year 3 at Amaroo School.
READ MORE:
New COVID-19 cases have remained steady across the territory, with 775 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday.
There were 87 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday night.
ACT public schools recorded 474 cases across 69 school sites in the week ending on Sunday, June 5.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.