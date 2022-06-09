The Canberra Times
Opinion

New minister a good chance to do our republic due diligence

By Amanda Vanstone
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even the most conservative thinker must agree that Australia should be in a position to choose the best path forward if public opinion demands change. Picture: Shutterstock

The appointment by the Prime Minister of an assistant minister, Matt Thistlethwaite, with responsibility for a republic is potentially a smart and welcome move. But the proof is in the eating, as they say. Let's see what happens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.