The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List: Emma Macdonald receives OAM

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 12 2022 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra journalist Emma Macdonald at a Women in Media National Press Club event last month. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberra journalist and maternal health advocate Emma Macdonald has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to journalism and women in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.