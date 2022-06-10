A hot colour combination for winter | Trending

After a couple of winters spent in lockdowns and slippers, it's little wonder the pendulum has now swung hard in the opposite direction, embracing bold colour combinations.
Dakota tall vase, $130. Bold and beautiful enough to adorn any space, with or without flowers. jonesandco.com.au
JBL Kids on-ear bluetooth headphones, $69. Listen to your favourite music in vivid colour. officeworks.com.au
Knit mini dress, $89.99. A super fun frock for those who want to stand out in a crowd. hm.com/en_au
Super Grip G retractable ballpoint, $4.10 The start of a new financial year is a great opportunity to upgrade your stationery. Choose from seven eye-popping colours. pilotpen.com.au
Blue Dinosaur hand-baked energy bar (pack of 12), $49.95. Even foodstuffs are getting in on the pink and blue double act. goodnessme.com.au
Branded camera bag, $89.95. Hot pink accessories add a pop of colour to otherwise neutral ensembles. countryroad.com.au
Linen candle, $42.95. A subtle fragrance for the home, this is as fresh as it gets. palmbeachcollection.com.au
Easy tiger smoothing balm, $45. A styling balm that conditions, smooths and controls frizzy locks. adorebeauty.com.au
Bond No.9 Nomad, $599. Firmly entrenched in the "if money were no object" category, this statement-making fragrance comes in a bottle emblazoned with 74 sparkling silver gems. libertineparfumerie.com.au
Huda pink suede pumps, $200. Look hot to trot, especially when you wear them with blue jeans or pants. wittner.com.au
Active Serum, $231. Inside this blue beauty is a serum to help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and visibly even out your skin tone. isclinical.com.au/active-serum
Tan Airbrush In A Can, $25. An award-winning aerosol self-tanner, formulated with unique colour-guide technology for a flawless tan. modelco.com
