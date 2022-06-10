The Canberra Times
Murray Watt says Labor won't comment on 'on-water' matters amid reports of second asylum seeker boat arrival

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
June 10 2022 - 1:20am
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Labor is refusing to comment on reports a second boat of asylum seekers was intercepted on its way to Australia, as the new government follows a Coalition-era policy not to talk about "on-water" matters.

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

