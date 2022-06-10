Labor is refusing to comment on reports a second boat of asylum seekers was intercepted on its way to Australia, as the new government follows a Coalition-era policy not to talk about "on-water" matters.
An asylum seeker vessel from Sri Lanka was reportedly intercepted near Christmas Island on Thursday, the second in a month after a boat was intercepted by Australian Border Force during election day on May 21.
News Corp is reporting the latest asylum boat intercepted by Operation Sovereign Borders carried 15 men who had left Sri Lanka on May 21, and who were taken directly to Christmas Island where a government-chartered plane took them back to Colombo.
Nationals leader David Littleproud has said the boat arrival is a test for the new government's border policies, claiming the second vessel is a sign that people smugglers see an opening to restart their trade.
"This is a real test for this government, about whether they have the ticker to stand up to people smugglers," Mr Littleproud said.
"If [the government] don't hold the line, and continue on the trajectory that we need as a government, then you will see boats coming ... lives lost and you will see billions of dollars spent in trying to fix this problem."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, speaking on ABC radio on Friday morning, refused to confirm the second boat arrival, saying Labor shared a policy with the Coalition not to talk about "operational matters".
"That is a policy, obviously, that both sides of politics have had for some time now. And I don't think it is helpful to talk about individual cases," he said.
Senator Watt said Labor would follow the Coalition's approach in government not to comment on "on-water matters". The phrase became notorious after then-immigration minister Scott Morrison used it in refusing to answer questions about boat arrivals under the Abbott government, drawing criticism for secrecy about border policies and Australia's treatment of asylum seekers.
Senator Watt said there were security reasons not to discuss individual cases.
"It is a bit of a shame that that issue has hit the papers in the way that it has, but I think what I can say is that we were very clear in the run up to the election that Operation Sovereign Borders would remain if we were elected, and then that is the case," he said.
"Our message is very clear that we're going to intercept any vessel that is seeking to reach Australia illegally, and we'll safely return those onboard to their point of departure. So there is no change in our policy in the way that the former government pretended that there would be, and we take these issues very seriously."
Labor minister Tony Burke, who briefly served as immigration minister during the Rudd government, said the "one good thing" the Coalition government delivered was "how to handle this issue".
"People who try to come by boat get turned around and sent back," Mr Burke told the Nine Network.
"When [the Coalition] came up with a way of being able to do the turn backs, it was a good idea. We back it."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month accused Mr Morrison of politicising a boat interception on election day, saying his decision to announce it was a desperate last-minute ploy to win votes.
Mr Albanese said the Coalition acted in breach of caretaker conventions, and in stark contrast to Mr Morrison's refusal as immigration minister to comment on so-called "on-water matters".
Mr Morrison used his final press conference of the election campaign to confirm a vessel trying to enter Australia from Sri Lanka had been intercepted.
The then-prime minister said he was confirming the development in the interests of "full transparency". Border Force also confirmed the boat interception via a statement. The Liberal party then authorised text messages to be sent to voters in marginal seats about an intercepted asylum seeker boat on election day.
It followed days of repeated hardline messaging from the Coalition that it was the party to "stop boats" and protect borders.
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews defended the Border Force media release about the boat intercepted in Australian waters, saying it was "operationally focused".
"It was actually an important thing to do, given the fact it was election day and there needed to be transparency," she said.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
