Time is running out to win the dream holiday of a lifetime - an eight-day Arabian Peninsula luxury yacht cruise for two, including flights.
In conjunction with Emerald Cruises, Australian Community Media and Explore are giving away an eight-day Arabian Peninsula luxury yacht cruise for two, including flights.
Advertisement
There's not long left to put yourself in the running with the competition closing at 11.59pm on Sunday, June 19, 2022. So if you've been dreaming of your next overseas trip and haven't entered yet, now is the time.
It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience exploring the gems of this region on the intimate and luxury ship Emerald Azzurra in your own private balcony suite.
The prize is valued at $20,000 and departs on January 3, 2023, from Doha to Dubai.
To enter, visit our Explore travel website and look for the competition story or scan the QR code in the main photo on this page. Full terms and conditions can be found on the link on the entry form.
Emerald Cruises director of sales, marketing and product Angus Crichton said there had been great excitement and interest in the new luxury yacht cruising on Emerald Azzurra.
"It's like cruising on your own luxury yacht, living the lifestyle, but not having to pay for the mooring and fuel costs," he said.
"This experience is even more exclusive when you're cruising through the exotic Arabian Peninsula. I'd be happy to carry the competition winner's bags," he laughed.
Get a taste of the itinerary, including five excursions and the chance to experience Emirati culture and traditions.
From the Qatari capital of Doha, guests sail to the stunning Sir Baniyas Island for an indulgent day at the beach.
In Abu Dhabi, tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque before the Omani port city of Khasab breaks up busy days of exploration with more beachside relaxation.
Visit Fujairah and witness the oldest Emirati mosque, then dip your toes in the emerald waters of Zighy Bay as you admire the mountainous landscape of the Musandam Peninsula.
The trip concludes with a guided tour of Dubai and a traditional Emirati cultural experience.
All up the experience includes flights from Sydney, airport transfers to and from the yacht, seven nights in a balcony suite, onboard meals and beverages, unlimited WiFi, a short excursion in every port and Gocycle electric bicycles.
To find more inspiring travel ideas, overseas or closer to home, become a regular visitor to exploretravel.com.au, the new dedicated travel website of ACM, publisher of this website.
Advertisement
Explore is the perfect destination to discover places to visit, tours, cruises, great deals and clever travel tips. Whether you're travelling solo, as a couple or with a family, exploretravel.com.au will have an idea to suit.
The Explore liftout appears in print every Saturday in the following papers: Canberra Times, Newcastle Herald, Illawarra Mercury, Launceston Examiner, Burnie Advocate, Border Mail, Ballarat Courier, Bendigo Advertiser, Warrnambool Standard, Wagga Advertiser, Dubbo Daily Liberal, Central Western Daily, Western Advocate, Northern Daily Leader.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.