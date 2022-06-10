The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Coalition's Ted O'Brien keeps nuclear option on the agenda despite resistance

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition climate change and energy Ted O'Brien says he wants an "open dialogue" on the role nuclear can play in the future. Picture: AAP

The Coalition's new energy spokesman is determined to keep nuclear on the agenda despite fierce resistance blowing up hopes of a political consensus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.