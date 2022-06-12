Recognition of recent conflicts needed on Anzac Parade

As intended, veterans who march along Anzac Parade during ceremonies of remembrance pass memorials erected by the nation in their honour. On other occasions, descendants pause at the memorials to reflect on the service and sacrifice made on their behalf.
There is no doubt that one of the remaining two spaces on Anzac Parade will be the site of a memorial to those who served in Afghanistan. Or will it?
Advertisement
When the Australian War Memorial was opened in 1941, there was little sense of the conflicts soon to come. A similar situation existed in 1989, when the National Memorial to the Australian Army was dedicated. The statue of two soldiers is backed by seven gigantic pillars, representing the major conflicts the army had been involved in up until that time. The bronze plaque on the memorial explains the 20th-century symbolism.
The AWM is currently undergoing an overhaul of its exhibition space, but what can be done with the Army Memorial to enable service in East Timor, Iraq, and Afghanistan to be represented?
The alternative of a second National Army Memorial would be inappropriate. While design variations are limited, could it be that the existing seven pillars are to be knocked down and replaced by ten smaller ones, so that soldiers who served in the wars of the 21st century may be honoured?
So, bollocks emerges triumphant (Editorial, June 9) in the Think Garden CIT contract. One finds bollocks in various places, for instance, in the small print description below some (very) abstract art outlining the artist's intentions or in the verbiage that passes for expressions of values, strategies and mission statements of various organisations.
It would seem that the content of the CIT contract has reached new heights in expressing contract content devoid of meaning, incapable of implementation and, certainly, immeasurable in performance.
If so, quite how such heft and impenetrable density got past the CIT and the probity and legal advisers beggars belief.
By comparison, based on the reporting, the usual repositories of verbiage, such as insurance policies, licences that regulate the use of our technology devices, some public sector publications and even legal documents can be viewed afresh as paragons of clarity when lined up with this contract.
Sadly, however, the presence of bollocks remains widespread.
Alice Drury's opinion piece on June 4 entitled "We can't fix climate with current system" mentions that the Minerals Council of Australia "stopped disclosing its electoral expenditure after the disclosure laws changed in 2018". This is untrue.
As an industry association actively participating in public policy debates, the MCA always meets its obligations and supports public disclosure of political donations and electoral expenditure. The MCA makes donation declarations every year and has made three political campaigner declarations since 2018. The MCA's policy positions and our advocacy campaigns are all accessible through the MCA website.
Only by ignoring inconvenient truths could an "independent" UN inquiry decide Israel has no right to respond to Palestinian terrorism and that Israel bears sole responsibility for the ongoing conflict (End of occupation 'is not enough', June 9).
This poisonous report omits any reference to Palestinian leaders having rejected three comprehensive Israeli offers to create a Palestinian state which included a capital in Jerusalem, or that current Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to negotiate since 2014.
Instead of acknowledging Hamas' genocidal ambition, it effectively blames Israel for the Islamist group indiscriminately firing more than 20,000 rockets at Israeli towns and cities from Gaza since it took over there in a bloody coup in 2007.
Only an inquiry determined to convict Israel and delegitimise its existence whilst absolving Palestinian leaders of any responsibility would magic away these significant factors.
I am writing to protest the ABC's decision to abolish the positions of professional librarians and archivists across the corporation.
The librarians and archivists have been and continue to be pathfinders on the road to information literacy and digital sustainability. In partnership with the ABC's program makers, they have an ongoing record of excellence in delivering programming with authentic, relevant high-quality archival content.
ABC management wants to present this cost-cutting move as an innovation, while in fact it is an abandonment of support for quality archival management and research.
Advertisement
A digital content management system makes retrieval and submission of program content more efficient, but does nothing to provide context or meaning. Placing the onus on journalists and program makers to use such a system without support will deliver a shallow and superficial approach to the archive that devalues the ABC's history and role.
Having created, captured and preserved a rich and deep collection of audiovisual memories full of meaning and context, ABC management now proposes to dispose of the team that has achieved this.
Hopefully with a brighter future under a new government the ABC can avoid this irrevocable and tragic mistake.
Not that I do this very often, however I would like to congratulate the ACT government with their decision to move ahead with the drug decriminalisation bill for cocaine, ice, heroin, and ecstasy.
I would also like to congratulate the "people behind the scenes", the Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform.
In October 2021, I was honoured to be a guest speaker at the Family and Friends for Drug Law Reform Remembrance Ceremony, where I spoke about my beautiful daughter, Brontë, who took her life in February 2020.
Advertisement
Brontë, was foremost, my beautiful daughter, however, she was also a substance user and, sadly, she ended up in the criminal justice system due to her substance use, and criminal activity related to her dependency.
Sadly, the "professionals" dismissed Brontë's co-morbidity issues and effectively treated her as a criminal due to her breaking the law and being a "junkie".
My Brontë was portrayed as a criminal, despite her health issue of dependence on illicit substances. My hope is that people with substance issues are treated and respected by health professionals, as is their right.
Please, let's get past stigmatisation and judgemental attitudes by our health professionals, as well as the criminal justice system.
I would like to put into perspective the fears that the public may have regarding the Decriminalisation Bill presently before the ACT Assembly.
There are a few in our community who fear this very small step to remove from the criminal justice system people who possess and/or consume small amounts of drugs. I fear much more the growth of the illegal drug industry that flourishes under the prohibition system.
Advertisement
This bill is a very small attempt to ameliorate the impact of the criminal justice system on the lives of those people who, for whatever reason, take drugs purchased through an illegal system that was handed to criminals via prohibition drug laws.
Most people who use drugs are not nasty, violent criminals (as the mafia gangs are) but just ordinary citizens who either take drugs recreationally (as many of us would alcohol) or for self-medicating pain and trauma.
Let's get this in perspective. Let the police hound the criminal gangs and leave the small-time drug user alone. Left alone without fear of a criminal record they just might reach out if they need support.
Decriminalising possession of small amounts of drugs, and treating addiction as a medical condition may seem intelligent, but removes stigma, a major deterrent for many.
We don't want more people wasting their lives in stupified nirvana. Also it's possible to regard all crime as a medical or mental state requiring therapy and not punishment.
It was like living in a live, fascinating 45-hour documentary. What a system of people, expertise, technology and need. In my 45 hours, all the staff in Canberra Hospital Emergency department were great.
Advertisement
The nurses, quite a few from different parts of the world, were simply amazing, their common purpose, giving care.
Every second of every minute of every hour of every day, these people are working for our community. Bravo to all of them.
Keep the CIT Board accountable.
This is of course an utter disgrace. Where was the CIT board on this? What were they thinking? There are hundreds of small businesses out there who would have used those millions so much better. Well done Canberra Times, and don't let up.
After 21 years of refugee abuse, and a tiny glimmer of decency for mainly two little girls incarcerated and tortured for over four years for no reason, is it funny to publish the likes of Roman Buszynski's (Letters, June 10) accusations of abuse of the system, when surely the CT knows there is no person in Australian law called an illegal immigrant and asylum seekers are legally allowed to come here without fear of punishment?
I understand the concern about precedent, sending a message to more "boat people". But in the real world, the grown-ups have to learn the hard lesson - know when your are beaten. Tharnicaa and her family have beaten us. Simple. Accept it. Move on. Wish them well. Show good grace. Grudging acceptance if that is all you can muster. But, allow the family a new life, without the constant commentary.
Advertisement
To all those who assert that nuclear power is too expensive, I ask what is the cost of no or insufficient power when the collection systems, solar and wind, fail to produce because the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow - or blows too hard?
There's been calls for more transparency about stages 2A and 2B of light rail. It is my belief they haven't a clue as to how to straddle the lake and cut its way through the Parliamentary Triangle. It's obvious from reading these columns over a lengthy period that no one believes the cost warrants the extension to go ahead, with the possible exception of Ian Warden.
The government has proposed putting money into storage of natural gas. Cheaper just to leave it in the ground to be used when required?
The one benefit of the current energy crisis is that it has forced federal and state governments to collaborate and address longstanding energy policy failures. The ACT's award-winning sustainable household scheme that empowers consumers to manage their own energy needs seems a perfect solution. Over to you, Chris Bowen.
Since 2008, nearly 30,000 kangaroos have been killed in the name of conservation. Since then, the suburbs of Lawson, Whitlam and Strathnairn have been developed near the killing fields, and the Federal Golf Club has recently lodged a proposal for development. The Red Hill Nature Reserve has never required culling before, until this year.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.