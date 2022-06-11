First Nations not just another strand in country's rainbow

There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service. Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. More information and nomination forms can be obtained from australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Entries close on August 1. For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.