NextSense cochlear implant recipient Paul (above). A free information session will be held on June 29. Photo: Supplied

One in every three people will have hearing loss by the age of 65.

Those who experience it often have to put more of an effort into understanding what others are saying.



Symptoms can creep up, almost unnoticed. People with hearing loss often think others are mumbling or not speaking clearly.

Studies show hearing loss can be associated with social withdrawal, depression, and anxiety while being an independent risk factor for dementia.

But many people with hearing loss don't know the options available to them, so increasing awareness is important.



They often don't realise cochlear implants may be an option. Even though adults are the largest group affected by hearing loss, only 10 per cent of adults who could be helped by cochlear implants currently access them.

NextSense Canberra audiologist Rachel Middleton says adults often can't believe the improvement in their hearing after having a cochlear implant and what a difference it makes.

Rachel works with adults and children, conducting hearing assessments and cochlear implant mapping.

"So many adults tell me 'I can't believe I didn't do this sooner'," she says.



"The most rewarding part of my job is seeing my clients achieve their goals, whether it's in leaps and bounds, or tiny steps."

NextSense delivers Australia's most comprehensive cochlear implant program, with services ranging from initial assessment, right through to lifelong care.



They've supported more than 5000 people, from newborns to people over 90 years of age, to access a better world of sound.



The cochlear implant team includes educators, speech pathologists, surgeons and audiologists like Rachel.

"It's really lovely to be a part of that team that supports people with this aspect of their life - their hearing," Rachel says.



"Your hearing is so important, and it makes such an enormous difference to every aspect of your life."

If you wear hearing aids and are still finding it difficult to hear your grandchildren's voices or hear over the phone and in crowded places, you may benefit from a cochlear implant.

Implant surgery and NextSense support services are covered by Medicare and some private health insurers, which means there are little to no out-of-pocket costs.



Fully bulk-billed appointments are available with a referral from an audiologist or GP.

Free local information sessions in Deakin

NextSense runs free 'Discover Hearing Implant' information sessions in Deakin, to provide an overview of hearing implants - how they work, how they are different from a hearing aid and what the experience is like from someone with a cochlear implant.



If you are interested in learning more, NextSense is holding their next event on Wednesday, June 29 from 10am-noon.

