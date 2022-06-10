A man drove a stolen vehicle that was then involved in a burglary shortly after he was placed on a court order, police have alleged.
ACT Policing said the 24-year-old Yarralumla man had entered into a good behaviour order on Tuesday.
They said a Toyota Corolla was stolen from a car park in Crace later that day, and on Thursday morning, number plates were stolen from a Toyota Camry in Lawson.
The Camry's number plates were attached to the Corolla, which was used in the burglary of a Campbell home, during which a man confronted the resident.
On Thursday afternoon, police found and seized the Corolla outside the man's Yarralumla home.
Officers arrested the man after conducting stopping his car while he was driving in Kingston.
The man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of being knowingly concerned in a burglary and one count each of driving a motor vehicle without consent and breach of good behaviour obligations.
