The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT decriminalising drugs including ice, cocaine and heroin isn't cost-free

By The Canberra Times
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are on the way to possession of small amounts of drugs not being a criminal offence. The ACT's Health Minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith, said that allowing people to have small amounts of illicit drugs, including ice, cocaine and heroin, was the "next logical step" in the government's agenda of lessening the harm that drugs do.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.