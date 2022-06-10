Woman dies with COVID in Canberra

A woman in her 70s has died with COVID, health authorities say, taking the territory's death toll to 68 during the pandemic.
There were 83 people in hospital as of 8pm Thursday, and one of them was in intensive care. This person was not being ventilated. There had been no one in intensive care and 87 in hospital in the previous report.
ACT Health said there were 824 new cases reported on Thursday, and there were 4080 active cases in the territory.
"Sadly, ACT Health has been notified of the death of a woman in her 70s with COVID-19. ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time," it said on social media.
A little more than half of senior Australians eligible for their fourth COVID-19 vaccination have received it.
Federal government figures released on Thursday show 52.2 per cent of the eligible population aged 65 and over have received their fourth jab for the virus, equating to more than 1.6 million people.
That was up 1.6 per cent on the same time last week.
In total and accounting for those aged under 65, more than 1.8 million Australians have received at least four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
People become eligible for their winter booster four months after their third vaccine dose.
NSW: 7551 cases, 11 deaths, 1250 in hospital with 41 in ICU
Victoria: 8025 cases, 19 deaths, 512 in hospital with 28 in ICU
Queensland: 3786 cases, one death, 301 in hospital with nine in ICU
Tasmania: 681 cases, no deaths, 32 in hospital with one in ICU
