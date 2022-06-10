The Canberra Times
Woman dies with COVID in Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:01am, first published 1:42am
A woman in her 70s has died with COVID, health authorities say, taking the territory's death toll to 68 during the pandemic.

