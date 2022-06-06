The Canberra Times

Do the ground work on floors and increase the value of your home

By Jil Hogan
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:54am, first published June 6 2022 - 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUITABILITY: Consider the purpose of your property and functionality before making decisions about flooring. Photo: Shutterstock

You may not think much about what's under foot at home, but choosing the right flooring for your property can make or break your space - and your budget.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.