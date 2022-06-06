Do the ground work on floors and increase the value of your home

You may not think much about what's under foot at home, but choosing the right flooring for your property can make or break your space - and your budget.
Tracie Ellis is CEO of Renovators Directory, an Australian online directory helping connect consumers with home improvement experts. While trends come and go, she said solid timber remained a popular flooring option, well-loved for its durability and aesthetics.
"With so many species of solid timber to select from, you can really deliver the look and feel you are trying to achieve. Timber flooring is easy to clean and always contributes to an increase in the resale value of the home, which is a key consideration," she said.
"Laminate flooring and vinyl flooring are both very modern popular choices at the moment, providing a different look and feel to timber. Consumers are leaning towards these options due to the vast range of grains and textures and colour options that really enhance interior styling designs."
It's easy to gravitate towards aesthetically pleasing flooring options when renovating or building, but there is a range of factors you need to consider before making decisions. Tracie said to first consider your lifestyle and the purpose of your property, such as whether it's a rental or home to a big family, along with longevity of the product.
"An expensive investment in a top-quality flooring product may not necessarily be the best choice if you're looking to flip a home quickly, for example. If you've got a tight budget and want to inject mood into a room, vinyl planks may certainly be well worth considering," she said.
"Functionality is also a key consideration as not all flooring products are equal when accommodating everyday life. A product that may be prone to scratching is probably not the best choice for a family with children or pets."
To help choose the right kind of flooring, Tracie said request a flooring sample from a supplier. It's a great way to trial the flooring type and can potentially save significant time and money by making the right decision the first time around.
If you're in the market for new flooring, make sure you consider all costs involved. Flooring is generally priced per square metre, and this varies widely between materials and brands, but you may need to factor in the cost of floor preparation.
