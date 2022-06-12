A few of our politicians have flirted with Trumpian populism, seeking to divide and resorting to childish stunts and extreme language, but voters have given them short shrift and they have remained where they belong - on the fringes. Some of our commentators have jumped on the populist bandwagon too, but that's driven most of them down the dry gulch of night-time streaming TV obscurity, where they harangue a small audience of the converted. Thankfully, Australia doesn't have much appetite for homegrown Sean Hannitys and Steve Bannons - if only someone would tell Paul Murray and Rowan Dean that.

