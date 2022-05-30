How you can heat your home effectively

It's that time of year when temperatures are dropping, but with the high cost of living and electricity prices increasing, you may think twice about turning on the heater this winter.
However, there are ways to keep your electricity costs down and still stay warm.
There are generally three options to heat the home: gas, electric or reverse cycle air conditioning.
Gas heating is only an option for those with a gas connection.
Electric heaters are often the most economical option up front, and particularly if you need a portable solution, they tend to be your best choice.
But if you are looking for a more permanent option, reverse cycle air conditioning could actually save you on your bills in the long run.
To choose the right solution for you, Arnav Maini, senior product support engineer from Mitsubishi Electric, said to consider how big your space is and how long you need to run heaters.
"Electric heaters are quite cheap and might be an easy solution [because] you can put one in each room," he said.
"There are some that perform better than others, but overall, they don't tend to be too effective in terms of power consumption," he added.
"[With a] reverse cycle air conditioning solution, that involves a bigger upfront cost because you need a specialist to come in and size the right unit for your house and install it."
Maini advised looking at the product's star rating to maximise energy efficiency and reduce your electricity bills with a reverse-cycle air conditioner.
Newer models now list a Zoned Energy Rating Label (ZERL), which helps consumers choose the most energy-efficient product for their specific climate.
No matter your heater type, to minimise your costs, ensure you only turn the heater on when-and where-you're using it.
And the higher you set your heating temperature, the more it's likely to cost.
The most economical temperature will depend on your climate, but experts recommend 18 to 20 degrees as a good guide to ensure maximum energy efficiency.
Once you've got a heater in place and created warmth in the house, the next important step is to retain as much of it as possible.
Double glazed windows and adequate insulation will help keep the warmth in and also help you make the most of nature's free heating solution.
"During the day, if you have ample sunlight, you're allowing that sun to make its way [into the home] and then retaining that heat as well," Maini said.
Of course, there's always the option of adding more layers of clothing and a cosy blanket (or two, or three) to help keep the chill at bay.
