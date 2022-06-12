The Canberra Times
Queen's Birthday Honours list: Emeritus Professor Valerie Anne Kirk has been made an officer of the Order of Australia

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 12 2022 - 7:45pm
Emeritus Professor Valerie Kirk in her studio. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Emeritus Professor Valerie Anne Kirk has been honoured "for significant service to tertiary arts education, and as an artist and curator".

