ACT residential buildings remain at risk of flammable cladding

While it's not always helpful to covet your neighbour's house, as circumstances may be different, the cladding rectification schemes that have been set up in Victoria and NSW are far more comprehensive, and far more consumer-focused than the current blueprint in the ACT. It is understood there are similar rates of dangerous cladding to the ACT in each of these states, and the success of their well-established schemes can and should be used as proof of concept for a comparable rollout.

