Guided walks at the National Arboretum Canberra

Want to walk amongst the trees and hear some of their stories?
Venture into the forests of the National Arboretum Canberra with a volunteer guide to see and hear more about the trees and features of the site.
The one-hour walks cost $5 for adults; children aged 12 to 16 are free. They are on Monday (11am-noon), Saturday (2pm to 3pm) and Sunday (11am to noon).
Bookings are essential and can be made here.
The walk is suitable for children aged over 12. Please wear sturdy enclosed shoes, bring water and dress for the weather.
