Weeks later, sitting at a café in his electorate, we ate breakfast and drank (a lot of) coffee as I briefed him ahead of his first energy ministers' meeting. I sensed he was agitated, even nervous, about what was before him. He seemed restless. Why waste a day in a meeting, he asked, when he can simply pick up the phone and sort these issues with his state colleagues? I appreciated his eagerness (and did not doubt his abilities) but gently coaxed him into making the most of the meeting. He did well. Enduring a full day's meeting looking out at a sea of state Labor energy ministers must not have been easy. But he managed the room with aplomb. He was pleased with his efforts. Little did he know, however, he was witness to the initial stages of a decade-long civil war in energy and climate policy in Australia. He was to feel the full force of "energy politics" in December 2009, when seeking to lead the federal parliamentary Liberal Party. In offering a conscience vote on an emissions trading scheme to assuage his colleagues, he tried and failed. It was not for the last time.

