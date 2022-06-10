He's landed himself his first Super Rugby contract, now Corey Toole has his sights set on landing a trio of gold medals as well.
Toole's signed with the ACT Brumbies for the next two years, off the back of a stunning rise through the Aussie Sevens ranks.
The former Gungahlin Eagle is hoping to achieve a triple medallion-success before joining the ACT's Super Rugby Pacific team on a full-time basis next year.
With Australia a chance of claiming the sevens World Series, they're also serious gold medal chances at next month's Commonwealth Games, as well as the World Cup in South Africa in September.
The 22-year-old is extremely grateful to be in the position he's in and contributes his Brumbies contract to his sevens success and being able to test himself against some of the world's most gifted athletes.
"I was in the Brumbies academy for a few years but couldn't quite manage to land a full-time contract," Toole told The Canberra Times.
"Sevens gave me the opportunity to compete on the world stage.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to represent one of the best clubs in the world.
"There might be an opportunity early next year to juggle both the sevens and 15's with the Sydney Sevens on in January, but it will really depend on how the season is going and if the Brumbies want me to play.
"I imagine that when the Brumbies' season starts that it will be my sole focus."
Struggling to get game time 12 months ago in the Australian Invitational team, Toole exploded onto the sevens scene when given his opportunity to travel to Dubai last November.
The talented winger holds a top 10 ranking in all the competition's attacking stat lines including leading the way in offloads, sitting second in tries, and sixth in overall points.
Toole's electric speed and attacking flare went viral last month when sprinting from his own goal line to score a full-field try.
"I had actually just been subbed on, so I was fresh off the back of a long play - I got a bit lucky that the Canadian boys were a bit gassed," Toole said
"I got the ball on the overs, and I was lucky enough to get around the defender and finish it off. In no way did I think it was going to blow up as much as it did and go viral.
"I'm new to the sevens game, you might only play it a couple comps in the off-season of 15's.
"Since I got my opportunity, I've been training really hard and trying to better my overall game - I guess it's starting to show."
Toole is conscious of the magnitude of what's at stake but is appreciative of the opportunity.
"I never thought I'd get the chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games," Toole said.
"Being able to have the chance of winning a gold medal is really exciting.
"It would also be very special to be a part of the first ever Australian team to win the [World] Series.
"It won't be a straightforward process; we need to win the comp and have a few other results go our way.
"That'll [World Cup] be another tough challenge over in South Africa, I've heard the home supporters over there are pretty vocal."
