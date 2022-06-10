The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Casey Kubara can't Bear another Canberra Brave loss to Sydney

By Ethan Perry
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brave's Casey Kubara leads the AIHL for goals so far this season. Picture: James Croucher

Revenge is on Casey Kubara's mind.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.