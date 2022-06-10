Revenge is on Casey Kubara's mind.
He's determined to lead the Canberra Brave back to the winner's circle agaist the Sydney Bears at the Brave Cave on Saturday.
Advertisement
Kubara will look to continue his stellar scoring form when taking on the Bears at Phillip Ice Skating Centre this weekend.
Suffering a narrow 5-4 defeat to the Bear's last Sunday - their only loss of the season - the in-form forward is looking forward to the rematch and is confident his Brave are unbeatable if they perform for all three periods.
"They are a good team and it's a good game," Kubara told The Canberra Times. "It's always fun to play them and obviously coming off a loss it will be a good opportunity for us to get back in the win column.
"It's about putting together a full 60 minutes of hockey and showing up from the puck drop, all the way until the last whistle.
"If we show up with a full roster for a full 60 minutes, I don't think there's many teams that will be able to stop us."
It's not hard to see why the Brave sit atop the Australian Ice Hockey League's ladder with the Canberra side dominating five of the top six positions on the competition's scoring leader board.
The top-of-the-table Brave have been the beneficiaries of the 26-year-old's attacking prowess, with the forward notching up two goals and three assists in a league player-of-the-week performance last weekend.
Kubara leads the competition's goal scorers with 13, while teammates Wehebe Darge and Andy Camenzind are locked on 11 in second.
Getting to compete week-in, week-out alongside his three brothers - Toby, Tyler and Bayley - was an opportunity the 26-year-old was grateful for and believed strengthens the team's dynamics.
"It's something we appreciate," he said. "It's always nice to have them have your back on and off the ice.
"We are a pretty close bunch, so having those guys out there is a lot of fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.