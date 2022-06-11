At Kaleen Primary School, year two students scatter into groups in the hall to do their physical education class.
They watch videos to find out what skills they're supposed to be doing, from walking on stilts with a beanbag on their head to balancing on domes while bouncing a ball.
Advertisement
Their coaches are actually year five students, who are helping them to master each task and keeping the younger kids focused.
Meanwhile, physical education specialist teacher and recent University of Canberra graduate Sophie Newton roves among the groups with a video camera strapped to her chest.
Five ACT schools are trialling this cutting-edge style of teaching physical education as part of a study run by the University of Canberra.
Assistant Professor Dr John Williams said the idea puts children at the centre of their learning and allows them to work at their own pace.
"The students go to the iPad to find out how to do the skill, and the teacher can go around and help them to develop rather than there being a teacher directing everything," Dr Williams said.
"And so it's unique to that point of view. The children self assess with very clear objectives and are working towards mastering different skills."
He said physical education has often been replaced with fitness videos during remote learning. By working towards their own goals in this program, it's less likely that children will get left behind in fundamental skills.
"If you've ever done PE things like the beep test, where we stand in front of other people, it's quite humiliating, it can ostracise children," Dr Williams said.
"So the fact that they can work themselves at their own pace and their own groups independently away from the gaze of the more skillful children, I think it ... facilities a much more harmonious environment for children to learn."
Dr Williams said the program will eventually be rolled out to other ACT schools, and other parts of the country, using the videos, giving time-poor primary school teachers access to evidence-backed professional development.
READ MORE:
Education Minister Yvette Berry said schools valued the partnership with the university researchers.
"This is the only one of this kind of action research and affiliated partnership in the country with the University of Canberra," Ms Berry said.
"It's something we're really proud of here in the ACT and we hear teaching professionals and school principals in schools talk really highly about this every day when they've been able to participate in it."
Kaleen Primary teacher Danielle O'Connor said she's seen her students progress their skills and vocabulary while taking ownership of their own learning.
Advertisement
"I was definitely surprised with the vocabulary but also how they've actually managed to self-regulate. I think we need to give a lot more credit to seven- and eight-year-olds," Ms O'Connor said.
"I do think this program has improved their independence because they have to be aware of what they are doing, what they're thinking and where to next."
Seven-year-old Maddie Ling said she was excited to do the gymnastics class, especially log rolls and walking on stilts.
"Most of the activities I think are really fun and I like them," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.