Welcome
To the winter 2022 edition of See Canberra.
Crisp, cool and slightly wet days are here, but the city comes into its own during winter. With any luck we'll see some sunshine, just as our insider Sarah McDougall hopes.
It's a wonderful few months to rug up and explore the sights and sounds of Canberra and beyond. The upcoming Christmas in July festival will see Parkes Place Lawn transformed into a French-inspired winter wonderland.
For adventuring after dark, you can't beat the Megafauna: myths and legends display at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
However, we do understand some of you may prefer to stay warm and cosy inside, which is why we have brought you the definitive guide on where to get the best hot choccie.
Bargain hunters and vintage aficionados will enjoy our feature on feature on Dirty Janes, now in Fyshwick as well as Bowral in the Southern Highlands.
Wherever you venture this winter, stay safe and well, from the team at SeeCanberra.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
