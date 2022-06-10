Brumbies have rare chance to create history in Super Rugby Pacific semi-final

Clyde Rathbone hoisted the Super Rugby trophy high in the air in 2004.
The Brumbies legend felt the disappointment of a grand final defeat in 2013.
In the nine years between, the team did not play a game of finals football.
Such is the nature of professional rugby, opportunities to play for trophies are few and far between.
The Brumbies are one win away from returning to the grand final, ACT to face the Auckland Blues in Saturday night's Super Rugby Pacific semi-final at Eden Park.
It's a rare opportunity and Rathbone urged the squad to make their most of the chance to play for a trophy.
"When you're in the situation, it's not always easy to fully absorb how rare they are," Rathbone said. "When you look back on your career, there's only a handful of times you get a genuine crack at winning a championship.
"The side is only a couple of games away from being able to lift the trophy. They've got to make sure they're getting the balance right between not diverting too much from what they've done to get here and also understanding nothing less than 100 per cent will be enough.
"Recognising the moment without being overawed is key. It's a special game, a huge opportunity. They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they need to make sure they're doing everything they've done to get here with a bit of extra intent."
Should they prevail on Saturday night, the Brumbies will remain in New Zealand to prepare for the grand final. They will face either the Crusaders or Chiefs in the decider.
Rathbone can see the similarities between the 2004, 2013 and 2022 squads, with a mix of youth and experience fostering a winning culture.
It's that experience he hopes will ensure the side does not get caught up in the emotions on Saturday night.
Much like they did in Pretoria in the 2013 semi-final, Rathbone is confident the players will thrive under the bright lights rather than recede into their shell.
"That was the most impressive thing about last week. All the things were there for us to capitulate, the Hurricanes pulled away to an early lead, the conditions can make you clam up, you can reflect on the fact you've lost your last three, it's all stacked against you, but they managed to figure out a way to wrestle back control.
"A number of more experienced older heads, people like Nic White, have been in these positions before. They've played overseas, in big games, finals, Tests, that is invaluable. He'll be reinforcing those messages about finals football.
"If we look at the factors aligning, the experience we have going into finals, the lack of intimidation factor playing Kiwi teams, the Brumbies are looking the goods."
The Brumbies arrived in Auckland on Wednesday and completed a captain's run at Eden Park on Friday.
Captain Allan Alaalatoa views it as a vital step to ensure there are no surprises when the team runs on to the field on Saturday.
"To get a good vibe and get a feel of the atmopshere first at captain's run is important," Alaalatoa said. "So it's not the first time we've been at the stadium when we come out and warm up, because it's close to a sell out.
"We can't wait to come out and hopefully it will be a good vibe here at Eden Park."
The Brumbies have maintained a positive mindset against New Zealand opposition this year, confident they can beat any team.
For retired legend Joe Roff, it's exactly the attitude needed if they are to shock the Blues on Saturday.
"What I love about the season the Brumbies have had is they've taken it to the New Zealand teams," Roff said. "I always used to love playing against New Zealand Super Rugby teams or the All Blacks when you were written off. Over there, the Brumbies are getting written off.
"Given the character of the team this year, it's put them in a good headspace going into this game.
"We all know it's finals football, anything can happen. The fact the Brumbies haven't taken a backwards step against any opposition, including New Zealand teams, means they can play an attacking and decisive enough game to beat a very good Blues side."
Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies - Saturday at Eden Park, 5.05pm
Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Jahrome Brown, 22. Ryan Lonergan 23. Hudson Creighton.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
