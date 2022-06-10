It might be good news for NSW trainers, but Canberra's Keith Dryden doesn't share the same joy as his cross-border counterparts over Racing NSW's $25 million prizemoney injection.
He thinks it will only cause more pain for the ACT racing industry.
Racing NSW's chief executive Peter V'Landys announced a significant increase to the minimum prizemoney levels across all sectors from July 1.
While it was announced the successful Highway races will see a leap from $100,000 to $150,000, this means little for Canberra trainers as the already difficult task of getting a runner in the lucrative race will become even harder.
NSW horses are given preference, with Canberra runners only able to get in if the race wasn't full.
The increase will undoubtedly see a greater interest from NSW-based trainers and make it less likely owners will want to give their horses to Canberra trainers.
"We can't get into Highways, so it's not much good to us, we are always down the bottom," Dryden said. "We can only get in if they don't have enough runners.
"I don't know what the problem is, but we can't get in, so owners are starting to redirect their horses somewhere else.
"I was always getting plenty of horses for the Highways, but now - well Nick Olive will tell you the same - the phones have stopped ringing.
"[The prizemoney increase] will make it worse for us now. I can't do anything about it and I'm too old to fight it."
Dryden was expecting to miss out on Saturday's Highway Plate (1500 metres), despite having three horses listed as emergencies, but a plethora of scratchings means all three will run at Rosehill.
Stable-star Handle The Truth has been scratched from Saturday's meeting and will head to the paddock instead.
Dryden has decided to spell the 2019 Kosciuszko winner to give him the best chance in a fourth consecutive assault on the $1.3 million race in October.
Fellow Canberra trainers Doug Gorrel, Todd Smart and Matthew Dale will also head to Sydney with their own runners.
