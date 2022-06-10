The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

More NSW Racing prizemoney means Highway robbery for Canberra trainers

By Ethan Perry
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden says Racing NSW's prizemoney increase spells trouble for the ACT racing industry. Picture: Karleen Minney

It might be good news for NSW trainers, but Canberra's Keith Dryden doesn't share the same joy as his cross-border counterparts over Racing NSW's $25 million prizemoney injection.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.